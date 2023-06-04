Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Announces Earnings Results

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter.
Globus Maritime Price Performance
Shares of GLBS opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globus Maritime (GLBS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.