Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Announces Earnings Results

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

Shares of GLBS opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Globus Maritime

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

