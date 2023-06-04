Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter.

Globus Maritime Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ GLBS opened at $0.93 on Friday. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Maritime in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

