Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $86,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,182,000 after acquiring an additional 109,898 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 169,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 54,287 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,691,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 2.9 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $176.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $200.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $2.0894 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 58.22%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.