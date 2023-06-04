H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of H World Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.60.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. H World Group has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $53.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H World Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that H World Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,648,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H World Group in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in H World Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,697,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in H World Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,096,000 after buying an additional 19,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

About H World Group

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands are composed of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

