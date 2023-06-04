Head to Head Comparison: Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) vs. Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) and Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Proximus and Telia Company AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proximus 2 6 2 0 2.00 Telia Company AB (publ) 1 0 0 0 1.00

Proximus currently has a consensus price target of $12.55, indicating a potential upside of 699.36%. Telia Company AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 891.38%. Given Telia Company AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telia Company AB (publ) is more favorable than Proximus.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proximus N/A N/A N/A Telia Company AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proximus and Telia Company AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Proximus and Telia Company AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proximus N/A N/A N/A $0.44 3.57 Telia Company AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $3.18 0.73

Telia Company AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Proximus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Proximus pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Telia Company AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 129.3%. Proximus pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telia Company AB (publ) pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Proximus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Telia Company AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Proximus

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks. The EBU segment markets information and communication technology services and products to professional customers under the Proximus and Telindus brand names. The TEC segment centralizes all network and costs and supplies. The Wholesale Unit segment offers services to other telecom and cable operators. The ICS segment is responsible for the international carrier activities. The S&S segment brings together all the horizontal functions, such as human resources, finance, legal, strategy, and corporate communication; internal services, and real estate that support the Group’s activities. The company was founded on July 19, 1930 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co. AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

