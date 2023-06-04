HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HDELY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HeidelbergCement from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Societe Generale upgraded HeidelbergCement from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.50.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $14.97 on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $15.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27.

HeidelbergCement Increases Dividend

About HeidelbergCement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from HeidelbergCement’s previous dividend of $0.34.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

