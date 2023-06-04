Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $254.00

Shares of Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 254 ($3.14) and traded as low as GBX 243 ($3.00). Henderson Far East Income shares last traded at GBX 246.50 ($3.05), with a volume of 526,794 shares trading hands.

Henderson Far East Income Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of £393.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4,108.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 254 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 267.04.

Henderson Far East Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio is -40,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

In related news, insider Ronald Gould purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £9,920 ($12,259.02). Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

