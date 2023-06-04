Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,039.69

Shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,039.69 ($12.85) and traded as low as GBX 1,010 ($12.48). Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,025 ($12.67), with a volume of 609 shares.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £80.98 million, a PE ratio of -240.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,039.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,087.40.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Henderson Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -798.12%.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

