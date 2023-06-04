Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,069 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 131.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Cambium Networks worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 493.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

In other news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 22,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $450,987.23. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,457.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $16.04 on Friday. Cambium Networks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $439.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

