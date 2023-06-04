Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Second Half Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 125,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $435,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $102.35 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

