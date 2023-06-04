Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,778 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

RSP stock opened at $143.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

