Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 621 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $338.07 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $348.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.24.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

