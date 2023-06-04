Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 864 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,914,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 21,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.38.

Shares of TYL opened at $397.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $375.47 and a 200-day moving average of $342.42. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $425.80. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 108.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,856 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

