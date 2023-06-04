Heritage Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 115.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

BCPC stock opened at $132.82 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $232.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,072.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

