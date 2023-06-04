Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 122.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 0.66. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $20.33.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 341.94%.

DEA has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

