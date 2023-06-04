Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 118.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 23.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:ENS opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $103.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EnerSys from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

