Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $3,207,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.25.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $312.18 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $317.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

