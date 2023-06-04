HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.81.

HPQ stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00. HP has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in HP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 50.7% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

