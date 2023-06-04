ICON 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.68 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. ICON has a market capitalization of $232.31 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 1% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 958,889,690 coins and its circulating supply is 958,889,818 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 958,827,778.0727662 with 958,827,783.8816154 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23991005 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $2,154,700.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

