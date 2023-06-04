Insider Buying: Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Buys £152.21 in Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) insider Dan Nicholson purchased 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.07) per share, for a total transaction of £152.21 ($188.10).

Dan Nicholson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

On Friday, April 28th, Dan Nicholson bought 28 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 527 ($6.51) per share, for a total transaction of £147.56 ($182.35).

On Friday, March 31st, Dan Nicholson bought 30 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($185.37).

On Friday, March 24th, Dan Nicholson bought 6,314 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 473 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £29,865.22 ($36,907.09).

Great Portland Estates Trading Up 3.3 %

LON GPE opened at GBX 498.20 ($6.16) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -766.46, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 507.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 526.49. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 388.18 ($4.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 662 ($8.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.48.

Great Portland Estates Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,000.00%.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.66) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

About Great Portland Estates

(Get Rating)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.