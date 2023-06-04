Insider Buying: Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Buys $27,885.00 in Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,046,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,497.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ultralife Price Performance

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. Ultralife Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

