Insider Selling: DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) CMO Sells $485,550.00 in Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $485,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 636,723 shares in the company, valued at $20,610,723.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
DXP Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $585.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,080,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,545,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 88,103 shares during the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 361,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 73,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 553.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 61,976 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About DXP Enterprises
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DXP Enterprises (DXPE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.