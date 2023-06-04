Insider Selling: DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) CMO Sells $485,550.00 in Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $485,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 636,723 shares in the company, valued at $20,610,723.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $585.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.90.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,080,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,545,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 88,103 shares during the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 361,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 73,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 553.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 61,976 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About DXP Enterprises

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DXP Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.