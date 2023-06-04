Insider Selling: Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Sells $684,516.00 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 59,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $684,516.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,131,457 shares in the company, valued at $13,124,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nauman Sabeeh Toor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 45,751 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $457,967.51.

On Thursday, May 18th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 50,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $496,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 26,500 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $238,765.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $313.79 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 2.06. Innodata Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innodata during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Innodata in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Innodata by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Innodata by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable.

