Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Sells $12,025.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $12,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 860 shares in the company, valued at $41,366. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pegasystems Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $47.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $55.54.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -2.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Pegasystems by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pegasystems by 530.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,770 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 1,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 687,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 638,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,212,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEGA. Citigroup raised their price target on Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

