Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,591 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $67.88. 15,319,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

