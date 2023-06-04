Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,928 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $12,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,355,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,879,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,941,000 after acquiring an additional 134,071 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,067,000 after acquiring an additional 216,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 982,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 159,521 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 426,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,453. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

