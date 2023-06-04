Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 594.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 254,142 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.35. 9,367,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,054,771. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $44.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

