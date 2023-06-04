Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $21.31 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 311.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.71. 3,018,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.67 and its 200 day moving average is $200.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

