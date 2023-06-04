Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.57. 711,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,941. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $131.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.62 and its 200-day moving average is $115.96.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.