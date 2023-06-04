Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 95,620 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,620 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $53,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Bayshore Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,550,000 after purchasing an additional 53,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,123,000. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 420.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 62,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period.

DFAC traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $26.10. 1,676,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

