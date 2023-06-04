Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.9% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $68,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.50. 2,246,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.61.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

