Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 13,685 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,685 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 3.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJP. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSJP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,355. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
