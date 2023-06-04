Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,110 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $107.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,282. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.64 and a 200-day moving average of $105.23.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

