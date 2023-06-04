Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Decreased by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.4% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.35.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $8.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $430.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,279. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $490.83. The firm has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,185. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

