Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 0.8% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,535. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $317.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.76.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.25.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

