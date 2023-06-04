Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 986.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,564 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCQ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 763,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,310. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $19.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0579 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

