Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OIA stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

