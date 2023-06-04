Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Raised to $41.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 155.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

