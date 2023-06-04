iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 364,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. 1,820,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,466. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

