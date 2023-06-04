iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,662 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tcwp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tcwp LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.24. The stock had a trading volume of 748,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,085. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.41.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

