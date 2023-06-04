iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Bought by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXJ. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 50,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth about $570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXJ traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.62. 122,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,277. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $88.18.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.