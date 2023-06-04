iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 713.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 355,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,826 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $37,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 623,269 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,923,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,535,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

MUB traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

