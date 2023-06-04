Jade Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up approximately 1.3% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,960,000 after acquiring an additional 263,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 193,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,002,000 after acquiring an additional 67,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 7.1 %

NYSE SWK traded up $5.34 on Friday, reaching $80.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average is $81.61. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $120.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.