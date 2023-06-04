Jade Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of PCT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,121. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

