Jade Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. Aptiv makes up about 1.9% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of APTV stock traded up $3.48 on Friday, hitting $93.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,796,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,701. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.82 and a 200 day moving average of $103.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,066,523.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,999 shares of company stock worth $2,386,039. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.08.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

