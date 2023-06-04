Jade Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GT. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

GT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,885,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 672.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Nomura downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

