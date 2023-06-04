Joystick Trading Down 20.9% This Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $31,131.76 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00026562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015792 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001082 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,226.55 or 1.00013754 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.03574295 USD and is down -17.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $52,268.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.