JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

ACET stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.20. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $21.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 7.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,241,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,314,000 after acquiring an additional 290,191 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,833,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,143,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 700,362 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after acquiring an additional 260,705 shares during the period.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

