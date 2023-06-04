JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $144.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $182.00.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.72.

Target stock opened at $133.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.14. Target has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $183.89.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $725,870,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 329.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,315 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Target by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

