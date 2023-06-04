JUNO (JUNO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $29.38 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $29.38 million and approximately $110,864.08 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUNO Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 76,072,642 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

